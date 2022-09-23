Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Chef of the Quarter 2022: Q3 [Image 4 of 8]

    MCBH Chef of the Quarter 2022: Q3

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gabriella Bush, a food service specialist, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, prepares food during Chef of the Quarter, MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

