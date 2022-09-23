MCBH Chef of the Quarter 2022: Q3

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jhaezel Dy, a food service specialist, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, serves food during Chef of the Quarter, MCBH, Sept. 23, 2022. Chef of the Quarter competitions allow an opportunity for food service specialists to hone their craft, while fostering competition and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 22:49
|Photo ID:
|7436981
|VIRIN:
|220923-M-PO052-1007
|Resolution:
|5060x3373
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
