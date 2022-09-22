NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call

220922-N-AU994-1002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks with first class petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022. Garvin spoke with the Sailors about leadership and expectations as they prepare to join the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

