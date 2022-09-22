220922-N-AU994-1008 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2022) Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Jonesbest, left, asks Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, right, a question during an all-hands call with first class petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022. Garvin spoke with the Sailors about leadership and expectations as they prepare to join the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 11:51
|Photo ID:
|7435874
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-AU994-1008
|Resolution:
|4480x2989
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|PENSASOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
