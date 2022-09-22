220922-N-AU994-1008 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2022) Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Jonesbest, left, asks Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, right, a question during an all-hands call with first class petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022. Garvin spoke with the Sailors about leadership and expectations as they prepare to join the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 11:51 Photo ID: 7435874 VIRIN: 220922-N-AU994-1008 Resolution: 4480x2989 Size: 2.36 MB Location: PENSASOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.