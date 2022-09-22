220922-N-N0443-1007 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks with first class petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Garvin discussed leadership and expectations as the Sailors prepare to join the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Camillia Nguyen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 11:50 Photo ID: 7435880 VIRIN: 220922-N-N0443-1007 Resolution: 4848x3232 Size: 2.37 MB Location: PENSASOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by Carla Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.