    NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call [Image 3 of 8]

    NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call

    PENSASOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Wade Buffington 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220922-N-AU994-1003 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks with first class petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022. Garvin spoke with the Sailors about leadership and expectations as they prepare to join the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

    This work, NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command

