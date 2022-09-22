220922-N-AU994-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 22, 2022) Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Force Master Chief Matt Harris speaks with first class petty officers, selected for promotion to chief petty officer, during an all-hands call at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022. Harris and NETC Commander Rear Adm. Pete Garvin spoke with the Sailors about leadership and expectations as they prepare to join the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 11:51 Photo ID: 7435865 VIRIN: 220922-N-AU994-1001 Resolution: 4480x3200 Size: 1.64 MB Location: PENSASOLA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Chief Select All-Hands Call [Image 8 of 8], by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.