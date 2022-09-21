Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Chidgey, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a nighttime training sortie at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. Night flying is practiced to increase the combat skills of pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

