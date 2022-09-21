U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Chidgey, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a nighttime training sortie at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. Night flying is practiced to increase the combat skills of pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 02:38
|Photo ID:
|7435480
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-HO957-1538
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|662.83 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT