Airman 1st Class John Esquivel, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The combat readiness of an aircraft is established by dedicated crew chiefs, alongside other Airmen of different Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7435477
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-HO957-1369
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|760.27 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT