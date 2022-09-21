Airman 1st Class John Esquivel, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The launch of the aircraft served as a night operations training sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7435478
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-HO957-1438
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|406.28 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
