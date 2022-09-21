Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying

Airman 1st Class John Esquivel, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The launch of the aircraft served as a night operations training sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

