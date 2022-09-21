Airman 1st Class John Esquivel, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, checks in with Capt. Shawn Webster, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, after his flight at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft was later readied in preparation for a future night sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 02:37
|Photo ID:
|7435476
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-HO957-1085
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|902.3 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT