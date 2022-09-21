Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Chidgey, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, enters the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The pilot carried out a comprehensive check of the aircraft before entering the cockpit to make sure the aircraft would operate safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

