U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Chidgey, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, enters the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022. The pilot carried out a comprehensive check of the aircraft before entering the cockpit to make sure the aircraft would operate safely and efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 02:38
|Photo ID:
|7435479
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-HO957-1482
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|569.63 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Aircrew conduct Night flying [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT