AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements

Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander (left), poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. Shihab Jahid Ali, Iraqi Air Force commander during a tour of an IAF hangar, Baghdad, Iraq on Sep. 6, 2022. During his visit, Grynkewich met with Iraqi military and U.S. Embassy Baghdad leaders to better integrate military operations, strengthen resolute partnerships and ensure security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (US. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Location: BAGHDAD, IQ