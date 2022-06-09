Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements [Image 4 of 7]

    AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander (left), poses for a photo with Lt. Gen. Shihab Jahid Ali, Iraqi Air Force commander during a tour of an IAF hangar, Baghdad, Iraq on Sep. 6, 2022. During his visit, Grynkewich met with Iraqi military and U.S. Embassy Baghdad leaders to better integrate military operations, strengthen resolute partnerships and ensure security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (US. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

    This work, AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements

    Key leader Engagement
    AFCENT
    partnership
    Grynkewich

