AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements

Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander (left), presents a gift to Lt. Gen. Maan Al-Saadi, Iraqi Air Defense commander, at the IAF headquarters, Baghdad, Iraq, Sep. 6, 2022. During his visit, Grynkewich met with Iraqi military and embassy leaders to better integrate military operations, strengthen resolute partnerships and ensure security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (US. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

