Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander poses for a group photo with Iraqi embassy members, Iraqi Air Force members and leadership in Baghdad, Iraq, Sep. 6, 2022. During his visit, Grynkewich met with Iraqi military and embassy leaders to better integrate military operations, strengthen resolute partnerships and ensure security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 08:11 Photo ID: 7434708 VIRIN: 220906-F-LV886-0202 Resolution: 5601x3151 Size: 13.54 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dominic Tyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.