Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, tours an Iraqi Air Force hangar with IAF members and leadership, Baghdad, Iraq, Sep. 6, 2022. During his visit, Grynkewich met with Iraqi military and U.S. Embassy Baghdad leaders to better integrate military operations, strengthen resolute partnerships and ensure security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (US. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)

Date Taken: 09.06.2022 Date Posted: 09.25.2022 This work, AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dominic Tyler