Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander (center) poses for a group photo with U.S. members of the Iraqi Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq, Sep. 6, 2022. During his visit, Grynkewich met with Iraqi military and embassy leaders to better integrate military operations, strengthen resolute partnerships and ensure security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (US. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 08:11
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
AFCENT commander conducts first round of regional partner engagements
