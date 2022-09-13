Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022

Army Airborne Paratroopers prepare to board 136th Airlift Wings' C-130 J Model aircraft using a variety of parachutes during Exercise Falcon Leap onto Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone, Hechtel-Eksel, Belgium, Sep. 13, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. More than 1000 Paratroopers from all over the world, 13 different nationalities, multiple airdrops per day, and training with each other equipment for two weeks. this is NATO's largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Amn Charissa Menken)

