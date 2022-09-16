136th Texas Air National Guard Loadmaster, Staff Sergeant Henry Saucedo-Gomez shuts aircraft door after paratroopers jumped for airdrop onto Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone Sep. 13, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Exercise Falcon Leap 2022 is a part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden’s anniversary and is currently NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Amn Charissa Menken)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 00:40
|Photo ID:
|7434550
|VIRIN:
|220916-Z-CW321-009
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|55.65 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Charissa Menken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
