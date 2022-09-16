Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022

136th Texas Air National Guard Loadmaster, Staff Sergeant Henry Saucedo-Gomez waits to close doors after paratroopers static line exit for airdrop onto Hechtselse Heide Drop Zone Sep. 13, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Exercise Falcon Leap 2022 is a part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden’s anniversary and is currently NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Amn Charissa Menken)

