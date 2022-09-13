Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022

Texas ANG 181st Operations Squadron Load Master, Technical Sergeant Ryan Fenimore waits to open aircraft door for static line exit of Army Paratroopers during Falcon Leap Exercise Sep. 13, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Falcon Leap 2022 is a part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden’s anniversary and is currently NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Amn Charissa Menken)

Date Taken: 09.13.2022
Location: TX, US