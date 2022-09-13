Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022 [Image 1 of 10]

    Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas ANG 181st Operations Squadron Pilot, Maj Daryl Howard Briefs Army Jump Team before take off during Falcon Leap Exercise Sep. 13, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Falcon Leap 2022 is a part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden’s anniversary and is currently NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Amn Charissa Menken)

    Texas Guardsmen Fly at Falcon Leap 2022

