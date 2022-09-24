All rise for the playing of the national anthem during the 202nd Army Band change of command ceremony at Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky., September 24, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Harrison Moore).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.24.2022 17:03 Photo ID: 7434056 VIRIN: 220924-Z-FH201-003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.6 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 202nd Army Band Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.