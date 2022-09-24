Warrant Officer Katherine Strobel, takes command of the 202nd Army Band and addresses her new Soldiers during a change of command ceremony at Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky., September 24, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Harrison Moore).
202nd Army Band Change of Command
