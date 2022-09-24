202nd Army Band Change of Command

Lt. Col Gabriel Spicer, 751st Troop Commander, hands the guide on to Chief Katherine Strobel symbolizing the transfer on command to her from Chief Warrant Officer Five Gregory N. Stepp. The ceremony took place at Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky., September 24, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Harrison Moore).

