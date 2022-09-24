202nd Army Band Change of Command

First Sgt. Angela Wilkins hands the guide on to Warrant Officer Katherine Strobel as she assumes command during a change of command ceremony at Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center, Frankfort, Ky., September 24, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Harrison Moore).

