ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston sails in the waters off Northern Australian during the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22), Sept. 20, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy LSIS Jarryd Capper)

