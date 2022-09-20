Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Kakadu 2022 [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Kakadu 2022

    ARAFURA SEA

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220920-O-NR876-167
    ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Participant ships of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) sail in formation in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 20, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy LSIS Jarryd Capper)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Location: ARAFURA SEA
    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    Kakadu
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    KA22

