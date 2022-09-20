220920-O-NR876-167

ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 20, 2022) Participant ships of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) sail in formation in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 20, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy LSIS Jarryd Capper)

