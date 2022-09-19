Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Kakadu 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    Exercise Kakadu 2022

    ARAFURA SEA

    09.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220919-O-NR876-292
    ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston, center, sails in company with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ship HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) during the RAN Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 19, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy LSIS Tara Morrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.24.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7433805
    VIRIN: 220919-O-NR876-292
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: ARAFURA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Kakadu 2022 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    Kakadu
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    KA22

