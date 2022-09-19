220919-O-NR876-495

ARAFURA SEA (Sept. 19, 2022) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston, right, sails with Royal Australian Navy (RAN) frigate HMAS Perth (FFH 157) during the RAN Exercise Kakadu 2022 (KA22) in the waters off Northern Australian, Sept. 19, 2022. KA22 is the 15th iteration of the RAN’s flagship biennial regional maritime international engagement exercise, drawing together approximately 3000 personnel, 15 warships and more than 30 aircraft from 22 countries. (Photo courtesy of Royal Australian Navy LSIS Tara Morrison)

