Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, dines with Dynamic Force Employed service members at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. We look for every opportunity to train alongside our allies and partners to enhance interoperability and bolster our collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

