Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, dines with service members at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. Training with joint service members, allies, and partners during Dynamic Force Employment operations enhances our lethality and interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

