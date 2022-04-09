U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, greets Staff Sgt. Keely Strength, Hawaiian Raptor Expeditionary Squadron aircraft maintenance non-destructive inspection specialist, at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. Dynamic Force Employment provides realistic and relevant training that increases our Airmen's ability to remain strategically predictable but operationally unpredictable in an ever-evolving competitive and contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 20:36
|Photo ID:
|7433530
|VIRIN:
|220904-Z-RV808-0594
|Resolution:
|3856x2568
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|TINDAL, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
