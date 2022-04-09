Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia [Image 3 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia

    TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, greets Staff Sgt. Keely Strength, Hawaiian Raptor Expeditionary Squadron aircraft maintenance non-destructive inspection specialist, at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. Dynamic Force Employment provides realistic and relevant training that increases our Airmen's ability to remain strategically predictable but operationally unpredictable in an ever-evolving competitive and contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

