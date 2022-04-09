U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, greets Airmen from the Hawaiian Raptor Expeditionary Squadron at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. The Air Force continues to enhance its ability to meet new challenges in dynamic environments; in line with the direction, PACAF is constantly evaluating and validating new warfighting concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7433529 VIRIN: 220904-Z-RV808-0586 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 8 MB Location: TINDAL, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.