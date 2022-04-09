U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, dines with Dynamic Force Employed service members at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. PACAF Airmen are trained and empowered to make disciplined decisions at subordinate levels, ensuring the air component commander's intent is met and the initiative is taken in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7433531 VIRIN: 220904-Z-RV808-0635 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.98 MB Location: TINDAL, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.