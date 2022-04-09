Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia

    TINDAL, AUSTRALIA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, dines with Dynamic Force Employed service members at the Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal Officer Mess Facility, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 4, 2022. PACAF Airmen are trained and empowered to make disciplined decisions at subordinate levels, ensuring the air component commander's intent is met and the initiative is taken in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces commander dines with Airmen in Australia [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIANG
    RAAF
    Marines
    USAF
    COMPACAF
    joint partners

