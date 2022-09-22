Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony

UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS – (September 23, 2022) Engineman First Class Petty Officer James W. Howes received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal which was presented by Executive Officer for Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, CDR Stacey O’Neal during his retirement ceremony at VFW Post 4676, Universal City, Texas.

