UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS – (September 23, 2022) Guest speaker, Hull Maintenance Technician Master Chief (Ret.) Albert Cardenas shares stories of the time spent with Engineman First Class Petty Officer James W. Howes while serving in the United States Navy during Howes’ retirement ceremony at VFW Post 4676, Universal City, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7433450
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-XY052-1181
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
