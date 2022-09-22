UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS – (September 23, 2022) Engineman First Class Petty Officer James W. Howes poses with his Shadowbox during his retirement ceremony at VFW Post 4676, Universal City, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7433453
|VIRIN:
|220923-N-XY052-1355
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineering New Beginnings - Chicago Native Retires after 20 Years of Naval Service
