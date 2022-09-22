Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Edward Jones 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TEXAS – (September 23, 2022) Engineman First Class Petty Officer James W. Howes poses with his Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during his retirement ceremony at VFW Post 4676, Universal City, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 18:34
    Photo ID: 7433452
    VIRIN: 220923-N-XY052-1222
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 0 B
    Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Edward Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony
    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony
    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony
    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony
    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony
    Engineman First Class James W. Howes' Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Engineering New Beginnings - Chicago Native Retires after 20 Years of Naval Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NTAG San Antonio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT