The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, perform during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

