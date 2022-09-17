The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, perform during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 17, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo’s theme was designated "Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive...the Air Force at 75" and showcased performers such as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Academy Wings of Blue (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7430260
|VIRIN:
|220917-Z-SV139-2839
|Resolution:
|5374x8061
|Size:
|18.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
