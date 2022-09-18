An attendee of the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo views a timeline of the history of JBA at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. The Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo was utilized by JBA to connect with, and say "thank you" to, the community, the state and the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7430259
|VIRIN:
|220918-Z-SV139-2642
|Resolution:
|6702x4468
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT