An F-35A Lightning II, flown by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, performs aerial displays during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. Wolfe demonstrated several difficult maneuvers throughout her performance at the Air & Space Expo to provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7430251
|VIRIN:
|220918-Z-SV139-1415
|Resolution:
|4517x3011
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
