Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 6 of 9]

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II, flown by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, performs aerial displays during the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo, at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. Wolfe demonstrated several difficult maneuvers throughout her performance at the Air & Space Expo to provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:49
    Photo ID: 7430251
    VIRIN: 220918-Z-SV139-1415
    Resolution: 4517x3011
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day two of the Air &amp; Space Expo
    Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air &amp; Space Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IACC22
    JBA22ASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT