Members of the United States Air Force Honor Guard perform at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 13:49
|Photo ID:
|7430261
|VIRIN:
|220918-Z-SV139-2460
|Resolution:
|3981x5972
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 9 of 9]
