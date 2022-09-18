Members of the United States Air Force Honor Guard perform at the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo at JBA, Md., Sept. 18, 2022. Airshows provide an opportunity for people to see U.S. military air capabilities in action and meet the service members who fly and maintain the equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:49 Photo ID: 7430261 VIRIN: 220918-Z-SV139-2460 Resolution: 3981x5972 Size: 12.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Andrews celebrates day three of the Air & Space Expo [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.