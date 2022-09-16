Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 4 of 4]

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Col. John Creedon, 1st Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. This event garners national participation and is a way JBLE can reassure its members that recognizing sacrifices to support combat missions is essential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #JBLE #JointBaseLangleyEustis #powmia #POWMIARememberanceRun #POWMIARecognitionDay

