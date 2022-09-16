JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Col. John Creedon, 1st Fighter Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. This event garners national participation and is a way JBLE can reassure its members that recognizing sacrifices to support combat missions is essential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:34
|Photo ID:
|7428882
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-QI804-1108
|Resolution:
|4052x3709
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
