JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Jacob LeBlanc from the Joint Base Langley-Eustis base Honor Guard performs the presentation of colors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. The annual ceremony is conducted to commemorate the prisoners of war and those were previously and are currently missing from World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:34
|Photo ID:
|7428880
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-SK775-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT