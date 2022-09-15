Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 2 of 4]

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Jacob LeBlanc from the Joint Base Langley-Eustis base Honor Guard performs the presentation of colors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. The annual ceremony is conducted to commemorate the prisoners of war and those were previously and are currently missing from World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA
    #JBLE #JointBaseLangleyEustis #powmia #POWMIARememberanceRun #POWMIARecognitionDay

