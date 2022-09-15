JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Senior Airman Jacob LeBlanc from the Joint Base Langley-Eustis base Honor Guard performs the presentation of colors during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. The annual ceremony is conducted to commemorate the prisoners of war and those were previously and are currently missing from World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

