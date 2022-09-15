JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Col. Harry Hung, Joint Base Langley-Eustis vice commander, passes the POW/MIA Recognition Day flag at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. The flag, designed by World War II veteran Newt Heisley, has the emblem of the National League of POW/MIA Families, a black and white disk with a silhouette that represents a prisoner of war before a guarded watch tower and a barbed wire fence, POW/MIA in white letters split by a white star, and below is a black and white wreath above the words, “YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

