Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 3 of 4]

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force, Col. Harry Hung, Joint Base Langley-Eustis vice commander, passes the POW/MIA Recognition Day flag at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. The flag, designed by World War II veteran Newt Heisley, has the emblem of the National League of POW/MIA Families, a black and white disk with a silhouette that represents a prisoner of war before a guarded watch tower and a barbed wire fence, POW/MIA in white letters split by a white star, and below is a black and white wreath above the words, “YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 00:34
    Photo ID: 7428881
    VIRIN: 220915-F-SK775-1147
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA
    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA
    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA
    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JBLE #JointBaseLangleyEustis #powmia #POWMIARememberanceRun #POWMIARecognitionDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT