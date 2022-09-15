JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chief’s Group run for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. Various service members honor the sacrifice of the missing men by keeping the POW/MIA flag in motion for 24-hours, which emphasizes JBLE’s priority to support warfighters and ensures they are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

