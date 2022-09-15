Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 1 of 4]

    JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chief’s Group run for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. Various service members honor the sacrifice of the missing men by keeping the POW/MIA flag in motion for 24-hours, which emphasizes JBLE’s priority to support warfighters and ensures they are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

