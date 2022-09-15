JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Chief’s Group run for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2022. Various service members honor the sacrifice of the missing men by keeping the POW/MIA flag in motion for 24-hours, which emphasizes JBLE’s priority to support warfighters and ensures they are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
This work, JBLE engages in national effort to remember POW/MIA [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
