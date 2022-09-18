Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII [Image 6 of 6]

    UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII

    ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BRAZIL

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, receive a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 18, 2022. These awards were given to show superior performance in their duties during the execution of exercise UNITAS. UNITAS develops and sustains relationships that improve the capacity of our reemerging and enduring maritime partners to achieve common objectives. Additionally, the military-to-military exchanges foster friendly, mutual cooperation and understanding among participating navies and marine corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:08
    Photo ID: 7427597
    VIRIN: 220918-M-MW005-1040
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 18.72 MB
    Location: ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    MARFORSOUTH
    Enduring Promise
    Promessa Duradoura
    UNITAS63
    UNITASLXIII

