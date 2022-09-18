U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, receive a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 18, 2022. These awards were given to show superior performance in their duties during the execution of exercise UNITAS. UNITAS develops and sustains relationships that improve the capacity of our reemerging and enduring maritime partners to achieve common objectives. Additionally, the military-to-military exchanges foster friendly, mutual cooperation and understanding among participating navies and marine corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:08 Photo ID: 7427597 VIRIN: 220918-M-MW005-1040 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 18.72 MB Location: ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.