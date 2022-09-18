A U.S. Marine with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, receive a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 18, 2022. These awards were given to show superior performance in their duties during the execution of exercise UNITAS. UNITAS trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increased interoperability among participating navy and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7427591 VIRIN: 220918-M-MW005-1020 Resolution: 4319x6478 Size: 16.98 MB Location: ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.