U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII, receive a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Ilha do Governador, Rio de Janeiro, during exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 18, 2022. These awards were given to show superior performance in their duties during the execution of exercise UNITAS. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 63rd iteration of the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise. Additionally, this year Brazil will celebrate its bicentennial, a historical milestone commemorating 200 years of the country’s independence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7427593 VIRIN: 220918-M-MW005-1046 Resolution: 6696x4185 Size: 16.17 MB Location: ILHA DO GOVERNADOR, RJ, BR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 773, are Commemorated for Their Efforts During Exercise UNITAS LXIII [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.